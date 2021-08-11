Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Dow Jones commodity index is a weighted index principle that is used in tracking a variety of assets with future contracts including oil and gas resources. Initially, the commodity model was created in 1998 by the American International Group. The establishment of this tracking principle was in an effort to match the growing need for specific market indices with a base focus on alternative assets. After its creation, the focus of the index was split into 19 commodities. At a later time in 2009, the index rights were bought by the UBS Group, of which they gave it the name Dow Jones-UBS Commodity index. The year 2014 was another turning point for the index and its ownership. That year, UBS partnered with Bloomberg revising the model's name to what it currently sits as.