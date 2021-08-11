Cancel
Wednesday, August 11 Overnight Forecast

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heatwave’s days are numbered. A cold front will bring some rain to the area and return the pattern back to a mild mode for August. For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear, warm, and breezy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s by morning. Thursday will feature more...

