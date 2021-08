The hatreds and mistrusts of the Civil War days are still with us, so why not 11 years after the bloodiest conflict America has ever seen?. Basically, we have vengeance of brother vs. brother transferred from the old plantation of dirty deeds to the Big Sky Country of Montana just eleven years after the war. There’s a money grubbing gold baron, played by Bruce Davison. Davison plays smarmy sooooooooo well. I’ve seen him in a recurring role as a shyster attorney in the TV series “Close to Home.” His role is small in this film, but pivotal. Meg Foster seemed a waste. She was in tons of TV programs in the 70s and lots of movies in the 80s and 90s. The name and the face are very recognizable, but her part as brothel manager was meager. Everyone else seemed new to me.