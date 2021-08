PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are looking for four subjects wanted in connection with a robbery on North Broad Street. Authorities state that on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 5:55 pm, the victim, a 25-year-old male, was riding his bicycle in the 1800 block of North Broad Street when four (4) unknown juvenile black males knocked him off his bike demanding money. After the victim defended himself, the suspects fled and were last seen south on Broad Street. Nothing was taken and the suspect suffered minor injuries during this incident.