Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Power Rankings: Blazers Stuck in the Middle

By Ryne Buchanan
Blazer's Edge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome opening night in October, the Portland Trail Blazers will likely field a very similar team to the one that was unceremoniously bounced from the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past spring. While they re-signed Norman Powell to a five-year deal, the additions of Cody Zeller, Ben McLemore and Tony Snell to minimum deals have many feeling uninspired about the team’s chances to compete for a title, despite mounting pressure from franchise star Damian Lillard.

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Lakers#Bleacher Report#The Brooklyn Nets#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Denver Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Wants Draymond Green On The Portland Trail Blazers

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the game, and his passing skill is fairly good as well. While he does have his scoring woes, he has a reputation across the league as one of the best complementary players next when you have an offensive superstar such as Stephen Curry.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Power Rankings: No. 1 Nets get richer, Lakers cling to top-five spot, Blazers sink after free agency moves

Most of the big names are off the board after an eventful first week of NBA free agency, which means that many teams, particularly the contenders, have pretty much their entire roster set two months before the start of training camp. While no team was vaulted to "title favorite" status based on their offseason dealings, some have certainly helped or hurt themselves heading into the 2021-22 season.
NBABlazer's Edge

Ben McLemore Relishes Opportunity to Shine with Trail Blazers

Despite playing on his fifth team in nine seasons, Ben McLemore is said to be anxious about the opportunity to build something with the Portland Trail Blazers. In looking back on his career thus far with KUSports beat writer Matt Tait, he spoke about his excitement in potentially finding the right fit in Portland.
NBABlazer's Edge

Pacers Demolish Blazers In Ugly Summer League Loss

Say farewell to the Portland Trail Blazers’ status as Las Vegas Summer League favorites, as they were soundly defeated by the Indiana Pacers. Indy blew the doors off in the third quarter, outscoring the rudderless and plodding Blazers 27-7, before eventually winning 97-64. The big story of the day was...
NBABlazer's Edge

Summer League: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers head into Game Three of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, taking on the Indiana Pacers. With two games down, the Summer Blazers are undefeated! After defeating both the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers, the summer league team is on a roll as they prepare to face the Indiana Pacers. You can see more about the Trail Blazers’ summer league roster here.
NBABlazer's Edge

Trail Blazers to Face Rockets in Final Summer League 2021 Game

The Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets will match up in their final game of NBA Summer League 2021 on Tuesday, August 17th at 2:00 PM, Pacific. The game will be played at Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus and televised on ESPNews. The contest will come as...
NBABlazer's Edge

Mudiay, Simmons Boost Blazers Summer League Team Over Clippers

On a night where CJ Elleby struggled mightily, guard Emmanuel Mudiay stole the show, scoring 14 points as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 86-66 in their second game of the 2021 NBA Summer League schedule. Here are three takeaways from tonight’s game:. Elleby’s Forgettable Night. For...
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers Announce Calabro’s Return, Preseason Schedule

The Portland Trail Blazers are set to return to action in early October to host the Golden State Warriors. The team announced their four-game preseason schedule on Monday. Portland’s schedule starts with a pair of home games and concludes with two road games. Here is the schedule:. 10/4/2021 | Warriors...
NBABlazer's Edge

Dawn Staley Talks Blazers Interview Process

The Portland Trail Blazers are well into the offseason with new coach Chauncey Billups, but before Billups was hired, Dawn Staley was among the candidates for the team’s new head coach. CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney recently highlighted an episode of the Tea with A & Phee podcast that featured the USA women’s basketball coach.
NBABlazer's Edge

The Hidden Cost of Keeping CJ McCollum with the Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are in an uneasy position in the Summer of 2021. Damian Lillard’s relationship with the franchise is shakier than it’s ever been. They weren’t able to do much in the draft, and so far free agency has consisted of value moves around the edges. Shooting guard...
NBABlazer's Edge

Blazers, Greg Brown III Agreed to Three-Year Deal

The Trail Blazers reached a three-year, $4.3 million deal with rookie Greg Brown III. According to HoopsHype contributor Michael Scotto, the Blazers created an avenue to Brown’s Bird Rights when the two sides reached an agreement earlier this week. The details of the new contract where not missed on Willamette...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy