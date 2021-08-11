Power Rankings: Blazers Stuck in the Middle
Come opening night in October, the Portland Trail Blazers will likely field a very similar team to the one that was unceremoniously bounced from the first round of the NBA Playoffs this past spring. While they re-signed Norman Powell to a five-year deal, the additions of Cody Zeller, Ben McLemore and Tony Snell to minimum deals have many feeling uninspired about the team’s chances to compete for a title, despite mounting pressure from franchise star Damian Lillard.www.blazersedge.com
