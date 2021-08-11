Judge Orders Muskogee Man Charged With Murdering Brother, 5 Kids To Stand Trial
A judge ruled there's enough evidence against a Muskogee man charged with murdering five children and his brother for him to stand trial. The mother of the five murdered children took the stand Wednesday for almost two hours in the preliminary hearing for Jarron Pridgeon. The media was not allowed to hear her testimony, but the children's mother and sole survivor of the shootings, Brittany Anderson, spoke with News On 6 exclusively after the hearing.www.newson6.com
