MLB

Newly acquired Brewers pitcher Curtiss out with torn elbow

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CF5o_0bOza4eO00
Milwaukee Brewers' John Curtiss reacts during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble.

The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.

“We traded for him with the idea of him pitching important innings and now that’s not going to happen, so we’ll have to amend that,” Counsell said.

The Brewers also placed reliever Ángel Perdomo on the injured list with a lower back strain, but other players are returning to boost a bullpen that had been decimated the last couple of weeks due to COVID-19.

All-Star closer Josh Hader is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday. Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins have come back from the COVID-19 injured list over the last couple of days.

The Brewers also have activated Justin Topa from the 60-day injured list. Topa hasn’t pitched at all for Milwaukee this season due to an elbow injury.

Counsell said the Brewers would have to be cautious in how they use Topa, who had been pitching on a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

In other moves, the Brewers recalled left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and returned left-hander Aaron Ashby to Nashville.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

