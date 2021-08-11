Cancel
The Department of Health Covid-19 Exemption Form is Fake

By John Riggs
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 7 days ago
You may have seen a form being passed around or shared or retweeted that looks like an official Washington State Department of Health exemption form for personal and religious reasons. This form has several checkboxes - one being one for Covid-19. Don't fall of it as it's fake. It was edited from another form but someone added the Covid-19 checkbox hoping to get away with it. The Department of Health said you don't need a paper form for this.

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

