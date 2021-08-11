Playground Meet-Ups in August
We wanted to remind you of our grade-level meet ups happening on the John Hay playground in August. Parents from each grade level have volunteered to host a time for you and your children to meet other students and caregivers in our community. If you have children across multiple grade levels, please feel free to bring them as well and join as many events as you’d like! If you don’t see a time that would work for you and you’d like to host an event at a different time please email Angela Clement, amclement@seattleschools.org to add a date.hayes.seattleschools.org
