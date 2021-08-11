Daily Debate: Do You Think That There Is a Reason That Skyward Sword Got a Remake Ahead of the Sequel to Breath of the Wild?
I recently finished playing Skyward Sword for the first time, and I have to say that I really loved the game. I also have a great love for Breath of the Wild, and have spent a lot of my time playing and analyzing the game as I play. Skyward Sword HD did not escape my curious eye and I caught quite a few things that made me think of Breath of the Wild and its upcoming sequel. As I played through Skyward Sword for the first time I began to wonder if Nintendo had a reason for an HD remake ahead of the sequel for Breath of the Wild?
