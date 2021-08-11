Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Daily Debate: Do You Think That There Is a Reason That Skyward Sword Got a Remake Ahead of the Sequel to Breath of the Wild?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently finished playing Skyward Sword for the first time, and I have to say that I really loved the game. I also have a great love for Breath of the Wild, and have spent a lot of my time playing and analyzing the game as I play. Skyward Sword HD did not escape my curious eye and I caught quite a few things that made me think of Breath of the Wild and its upcoming sequel. As I played through Skyward Sword for the first time I began to wonder if Nintendo had a reason for an HD remake ahead of the sequel for Breath of the Wild?

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sword#Skyward#Cooking#The Temple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Cons Are Back in Stock

Here's some good news for Zelda fans: the special Skyward Sword HD Joy-Cons are back in stock. These fine-looking blue controllers have been tough to find ever since they released alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in July. They're shipping at different times from different retailers, but you can order them, and they'll arrive soon enough.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Tetris 99 Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Maximus Cup is coming

Cross-promotion is marketing 101, and so to squeeze out a bit more juice from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch, Tetris 99 is getting a Skyward Sword HD theme for its 23rd Maximus Cup. It will run from 12 a.m. PT on Friday, August 6 to 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, August 9. Anyone who plays Tetris 99 online during that period with their Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be part of the Skyward Sword HD Maximus Cup.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Ancient Flowers

Some of the treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD may not always be apparent at first sight, such as when we look at how to get ancient flowers. These special treasures are used for some of the most useful upgrades in the game and are only used when upgrading major items. In fact, you’re even required to find at least one of them in order to continue progressing the game. So whether you need the flowers to upgrade your gear or to progress the story, this guide will aim to make the process that much easier for you.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Review – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The original The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword launched very nearly a decade ago as part of the Zelda series’ 25th anniversary celebration. And while it took us earlier in the long-argued Zelda timeline than any game before and showed just how our ever-reincarnating, tunic-ed hero Link came to be, it wasn’t received very well. Professional critics and fans noted the game’s motion controls and linearity were a detriment, and while I cannot say the latter really bothered me that much, the former certainly did. In many ways, it made the original game unenjoyable. Now, Nintendo has given Skyward Sword a second chance, fresh with a treasure chest of quality-of-life changes and the addition of traditional button controls. Now the question remains: With most of the game’s missteps fixed, is it actually good?
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Skyward Sword HD Fixes Game-Breaking Glitch From The Original

Every Zelda game has some amount of glitches or errors in them, but few glitches in Zelda history were more deadly than the original Skyward Sword‘s game-breaking glitch related to the Song of the Hero. The most awkward thing about this glitch was the fact that some players would never ever see it, because it is avoidable depending on how the player completes the different parts of the Song of the Hero quest. However, players who started with the Lanayaru portion risked being blinded-sided by a game-breaking glitch that made the game unable to trigger an important story event in the Eldin region. Because of how bad the glitch was, Nintendo created a Save Data Update Channel to fix the glitch in December 2011.
Video GamesPolygon

The Imprisoned boss battle guide — Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The fourth boss battle in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is against a lumbering creature called The Imprisoned. This monster hides within the bottom of the pit at the Sealed Grounds in Faron Woods. Polygon’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD The Imprisoned boss battle guide explains...
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Beware of frustrating Skyward Sword HD soft-lock glitch

With the release of Skyward Sword HD last month, many problems of the original Wii release were resolved, much to fans’ delight. However, Reddit user Sawyerqs has identified a new soft-lock glitch in the Lanayru Mining Facility that can halt players’ progress. The glitch is reached at one point in...
Video Gamesadafruit.com

Breath of the Wild – Street View

Take a virtual tour BotW’s Hyrule with this awesome interactive map. You can poke around yourself here!. In a similar vein to Google’s own software, clicking on a pin transports you to a first-person perspective view of the scenic location, in which you can control a 360-degree panoramic camera. Amongst other in-game areas, fans of the game can find panoramas for Whistling Hill, the Torrin Wetlands, Gut Check Rock, and Eldin’s Great Skeleton.
Video GamesDestructoid

How long were you stuck on this Zelda: Breath of the Wild puzzle?

Zelda: Breath of the Wild puzzles can be a powerful shared experience. We all have that one shrine that we hate, and new players don’t know how good they have it with written and video walkthroughs for every single one of them. Back at launch we had to write those guides and figure it all out for ourselves! Well, over on Reddit, StarJediOMG shared their experiences of “just getting the game yesterday” and coming across this beast of a Breath of the Wild puzzle.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Was Demise’s Difficulty Too High In Comparison to Other Boss Fights in Skyward Sword?

I recently finished Skyward Sword for the very first time! Skyward Sword had a lot of memorable boss fights, and some of those boss fights were quite the challenge, but no boss fight was as challenging as the game’s penultimate boss, Demise. I had a few Game Over’s throughout the game, but before Demise I never really struggled on bosses all that much. Demise felt like it was in another difficulty bracket all together. So, was he too hard in comparison to the other bosses?
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Three-Dimensional The Legend of Zelda Fan Project Takes New Strides

A few months ago, we reported on a fan project that showcased what a three-dimensional version of the 1986 NES title The Legend of Zelda would look like. The demonstration video by content creator CodyCantEatThis shifted The Legend of Zelda‘s top-down camera shifted downwards to capture at a more immersive version of the 8-bit title that introduced the world to the Zelda franchise. The video was an amazing look at the room where Link gets his first sword and the overworld, and it presented the fluidity of the free-moving camera and open-world adventure that doesn’t come to a halt between screens.
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Version 1.0.1 of the game is a very minor update, focused predominantly on bug fixes. Nintendo has not gone into specific detail on what exactly these bug fixes might be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not fans will be able to decipher exactly what has been changed with the game's first update; chances are, some diehard fans of the Zelda franchise will be able to figure it out! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Ranking the Dungeons of Skyward Sword in The Champions’ Cast Episode 173!

Last week in our Definitive Ranking of Skyward Sword, we glossed over the dungeons, giving them a perfect 5 and promising to elaborate the next week. Well, that week is now here, and we have a lot to say about the different dungeons of Skyward Sword! We go over all seven dungeons, discussing in great detail the bosses, the items, the music, the aesthetic, and puzzles, and more! We had wildly different rankings, so there was some hard bargaining too! Come tell us what you think of our list, and make sure to let us know what your faves are!
zeldauniverse.net

Language-specific glitch is the latest bug in Skyward Sword HD

Not a week has passed since reports of a frustrating soft-lock glitch in Skyward Sword HD were published, and now another glitch has been identified. For those who are playing in Dutch, it seems that upon defeating the final boss, the cinematic ending and final credits are missing from the game. Instead, players are faced with a frozen white screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy