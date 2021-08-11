Daily Debate: Do You Think That There Is a Reason That Skyward Sword Got a Remake Ahead of the Sequel to Breath of the Wild?

The original The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword launched very nearly a decade ago as part of the Zelda series’ 25th anniversary celebration. And while it took us earlier in the long-argued Zelda timeline than any game before and showed just how our ever-reincarnating, tunic-ed hero Link came to be, it wasn’t received very well. Professional critics and fans noted the game’s motion controls and linearity were a detriment, and while I cannot say the latter really bothered me that much, the former certainly did. In many ways, it made the original game unenjoyable. Now, Nintendo has given Skyward Sword a second chance, fresh with a treasure chest of quality-of-life changes and the addition of traditional button controls. Now the question remains: With most of the game’s missteps fixed, is it actually good?