Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Florida Panthers sign newly added Reinhart to 3-year deal

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers signed newly acquired forward Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Reinhart was a restricted free agent, and acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres last month. Sportsnet.ca reported Reinhart’s contract has an annual average salary of $6.5 million.

He’s a five-time 20-goal scorer in six full NHL seasons with Buffalo after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft. Reinhart scored a career high-matching and Sabres-leading 25 goals in just 54 games last season.

More important, Reinhart was given the opportunity to show he can play center after spending much of his career on the wing, while filling in for center Jack Eichel, who was sidelined for the final two months of the season.

“Sam is a gifted and versatile talent that will play a key role for our team in the coming seasons,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement released by the team.

Overall, Reinhart has 134 goals and 295 points in 454 career games.

Reinhart had grown frustrated in Buffalo in being part of a team in the midst of a 10-year playoff drought.

He was also unhappy with the Sabres’ unwillingness to commit to him on a long-term basis. After competing his three-year rookie contract, Reinhart was signed to a two-year deal before accepting a one-year, $5.2 million offer in October.

The Sabres acquired a 2022 first-round draft pick and prospect goalie Devon Levi as part of the trade.

From West Vancouver, British Columbia, Reinhart is the son of former NHLer Paul Reinhart, who played 648 games with the Vancouver Canucks and the Atlanta and Calgary Flames.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
298K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Paul Reinhart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#Ap#The Florida Panthers#Sabres#Nhler#The Vancouver Canucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers re-sign Pembroke Pines defenseman to one-year deal

Chase Priskie will get to remain part of his hometown team for another year. The Florida Panthers re-signed the defenseman to a one-year, two way contract on Thursday. Priskie, 25, played in 15 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL in the 2020-21 season, recording three goals and four assists. The Pembroke Pines native grew up going to Panthers games with his parents, inspiring him to play ...
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers sign veteran forward Joe Thornton to one-year deal

Veteran forward Joe Thornton is returning to the NHL for at least one more season. On Friday, the Florida Panthers announced that the team has signed Thornton to a one-year contract. The contract will pay Thornton $750,000, according to Sportsnet's Chris Johnston. "With more than 1,600 games played in the...
Florida StateNHL

Florida Panthers Sign D'Eriq King As First 'FLA Athlete' in NIL Program

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they have signed Quarterback D'Eriq King as part of the Panthers' first-of-its-kind NIL program. In becoming the Panthers first 'FLA Athlete' King becomes the country's first collegiate athlete to sign an NIL agreement with a professional sports team. The Florida Panthers...
NHLYardbarker

Does Florida Signing Thornton Hint Zdeno Chara to Panthers is Next?

There was already some chatter the Florida Panthers might be interested in defenseman Zdeno Chara. The fact the Panthers signed veteran forward Joe Thornton suggests there might be something to those rumors. If the Panthers are in the frame of mind that some savvy veterans will help this Panthers’ roster, there may be no better fit than Chara.
NHLPosted by
UPI News

Joe Thornton back for 24th NHL season after signing with Florida Panthers

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Veteran center Joe Thornton is set to return for his 24th NHL season after signing a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. The Panthers confirmed the length of the pact, but the team didn't reveal terms of the agreement. ESPN reported that Thornton will earn $750,000 on the deal, with no bonuses or incentives.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Eichel, Kylington, Captaincy & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the Jack Eichel discussion continues, as Hailey Salvian of The Athletic spoke about what general manager Brad Treliving would need to do to make a deal happen. Salvian also wrote about the Flames captaincy speculation in a recent blog post, and what she believes they will do regarding that situation for the 2021-22 season. In other news, the team re-signed two restricted free agents in Oliver Kylington and Tyler Parsons. Last, but certainly not least, assistant general manager Chris Snow threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park this past Thursday.
NHLYardbarker

Panthers Getting Leadership and Experience with Joe Thornton Signing

On Friday, August 13, 2021, the Florida Panthers signed a player that no one expected to be brought in. That was the 23-season-veteran, Joe Thornton, as he inked a one-year deal worth the league minimum, $750,000. At 42-years-old, this signing came as a head-scratcher for most Panthers fans, as the team was pushing more towards a youth movement. But every signing in the NHL happens for a reason.
NHLNBC Sports

Expectations should be at all-time high for Florida Panthers

The best sign that the perception of the Florida Panthers has rapidly changed came this past week when veteran forward Joe Thornton signed a one-year contract with the team in free agency. Why is that signing so significant? Just consider the context around it. Thornton is a 42-year-old future Hall...
NHLNHL

Panthers add Thornton, Reinhart to boost hopes of playoff run

20-year-old goalie Knight could push Bobrovsky for playing time after Driedger's departure. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Florida Panthers:. 2020-21 season: 37-14-5, second in Discover...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jonathan Huberdeau – Panthers Den of Honor

Being the third overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Jonathan Huberdeau came into the league with massive expectations and shattered them all. The young star from Saint-Jérôme, Québec made a name for himself as one of their top players, not only currently, but in the history of the Florida Panthers organization.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

2021-22 Buffalo Sabres: 3RW – Vinnie Hinostroza (+ Drought Picks)

The signing of Vinnie Hinostroza is a little bittersweet. On the one hand, it’s a solid depth signing that would make sense for a team that is trying to be a competitive hockey team, but on the other, it’s a move that should have been made two or three years ago when there was still hope of salvaging the old core of the hockey team. Gone are Linus Ullmark, Rasmus Ristolainen, Sam Reinhart and quite possibly Jack Eichel and thus the need to bolster the bottom six with serviceable players isn’t as dire as it was one, two or three years ago when they were trying to win.
NHLYardbarker

Panthers News & Rumors: Barkov Extension, Vatrano, & More

In today’s edition of Panthers News & Rumors, we will be discussing Bill Zito’s comments about Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov’s contract, a possible trade of Frank Vatrano, and Aaron Ekblad’s status heading into training camp. Barkov’s Extension Status. At the end of the 2021-22 season, Barkov’s contract will run...
NHLfloridahockeynow.com

FHN Today: Panthers considering trading Sasha Barkov? No

On Monday night, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski put up a post in which he asked Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito “if there was a date when he’d have to consider trading” star center Sasha Barkov. Zito, according to Wyshynski, said there is not one. “I’m confident we’ll be able to...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NBAtheScore

Lakers agree to 2-year deal with Nunn, re-sign THT for 3 years, $32M

The Los Angeles Lakers reached an agreement with point guard Kendrick Nunn on a two-year, $10-million contract, his agent told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Los Angeles also agreed to re-sign rising guard and restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year, $32-million deal, his agents confirmed to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...

Comments / 0

Community Policy