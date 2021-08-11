Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Henrico The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Richmond in central Virginia Central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Central Henrico County in central Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 714 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bon Air, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Richmond, Downtown Richmond, Bon Air, Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Tuckahoe, University Of Richmond, Chester, Highland Springs, Bensley, Bellwood, East Highland Park, Laurel, Lakeside, Chesterfield Court House, Chesterfield, Richmond Heights, Montrose, Sandston and Pocahontas State Park. # # THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH