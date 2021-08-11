Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Ryan visits tank plant after securing new funding

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mS0f_0bOzZLSb00
United States Representative Tim Ryan stands outside the Lima Tank Plant on Wednesday. Ryan helped secure $65 million in funding to help design and improve future Abrams tanks. Trevor Hubert | The Lima News

LIMA — After securing $65 million in funding for the Lima Tank Plant, Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) had a chance to see where that money will be going up close on Wednesday.

Ryan, who is also running for U.S. Senate, was in Lima to tour the tank plant and talk about how providing funding in the next defense bill will not only create jobs, but also the ‘next generation’ of M1 Abrams tanks.

“We just got $65 million in the defense appropriations bill to build the next generation Abrams tank, to do the engineering and the design for that,” Ryan said. “This is the best tank in the world, the best workers in the world, it’s manufacturing, it’s good-paying jobs and it’s right here in Ohio.”

The tank plant has seen ups and downs over the years in terms of funding, and has been a hot topic for legislators on both sides of the aisle trying to draft a defense budget bill. Ryan said that the bipartisan support of the plant has helped keep its doors open.

“They were ready to close this plant several years ago, and I intervened and others intervened to help save it,” he said. “Democrats and Republicans, which I think is important.”

Ryan also explained the importance of visiting the plant and how its role helps the country on a local, national and international level.

“It’s important to see what’s going on in there. It’s a very sophisticated level of manufacturing. There’s not another plant like this in North America,” Ryan said. “The workforce is unbelievably skilled, and to make sure that people in Washington recognized how important building something in the United States is to protect the war fighter, so that we can accomplish our missions that we have around the world.”

For Ryan, the effort to support the Lima Tank Plant is also part of a broader issue of keeping good-paying jobs in Ohio, something he believes the new infrastructure bill will help with.

“(The bill) is a huge step in creating millions of jobs in the United States, good-paying jobs, good-paying American jobs that can’t get outsourced to China or Mexico,” he said. “And we want to continue to even go further on the infrastructure front, and to me that infrastructure is going to be key.”

Reach Trevor Hubert at 567-242-0398

Comments / 1

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
181
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
City
Lima, OH
State
Ohio State
Lima, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Defense#Infrastructure#The Lima Tank Plant#U S Senate#Democrats#Republicans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 1

Community Policy