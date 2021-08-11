Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Reader doesn’t remember any objections to polio vaccinations

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
I think Stan Kocienski, (Aug, 6, Government shouldn’t force people to get vaccinated) needs a reminder that there many things we are not free to do despite living in a free country. We are not free to do these things because they endanger others and one of these things should...

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

