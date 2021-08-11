Reader doesn’t remember any objections to polio vaccinations

While I would like to see rural vaccination rates increase, I chuckled when I read that Multnomah County has a stellar 73% vaccination rate while Trump-voting Lake County has only 35% of its population vaccinated (“The 10 least-vaccinated Oregon counties all went big for Trump: what the data shows,” July 23). Great job, Multnomah County! Using Oregon Health Authority’s vaccination figures, about 167,000 densely-packed Multnomah County residents 18 years and older are not vaccinated. It is apparently not important that this unvaccinated number is more than 85% of the entire population – adult and child – of the rural “Trump” counties of Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Grant, Harney, Gilliam, Morrow, Union and Baker combined – or that the area of these nine counties is 20% larger than the combined area of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.