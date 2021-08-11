Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 415 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Beaver Dam State Park, or 11 miles west of Beaver Dam, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Cabin Pines Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy