LAURINBURG — Nearly 100% of the new COVID-positive patients at Scotland Health Care System are unvaccinated, according to Greg Wood, president and CEO of the system. “Despite much information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and its availability, our vaccination rate for our county and region remains fairly stagnant,” he said. “Only 39% of our county’s population is fully vaccinated and that figure has changed very little over the past few weeks.”