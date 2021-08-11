Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 415 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Beaver Dam State Park, or 11 miles west of Beaver Dam, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Cabin Pines Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH