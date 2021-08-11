Severe Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Kalkaska by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antrim; Kalkaska THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ANTRIM AND NORTHERN KALKASKA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern Michigan.alerts.weather.gov
