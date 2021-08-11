Cancel
Chattooga County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Walker by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattooga; Floyd; Gordon; Walker A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FLOYD, SOUTHEASTERN WALKER, WEST CENTRAL GORDON AND NORTHEASTERN CHATTOOGA COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Suttles Mill, or 7 miles southeast of Lafayette. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Lafayette, Naomi, Subligna, Suttles Mill, Villanow, Everett Springs and Lake Marvin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

