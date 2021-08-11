Washington Avenue storm sewer project results in road closure

Crews from LeVan’s Excavating work Wednesday to install storm water pipe for Blue Jacket Creek under the road in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Bellefontaine. Work continues through Friday, Aug. 20, and the project results in both lanes of Washington Avenue being closed at the intersection of Ludlow Road. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the area or to avoid the area altogether. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)