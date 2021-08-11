Cancel
A new era of Bulls basketball: DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso join Chicago

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to open your eyes and be bullish on the Bulls again. In a matter of a few days of NBA free agency, the Bulls may have gone from a sub-.500 Eastern Conference hopeful to a veteran, All-Star laden team that should compete with most of the elite in the conference, perhaps not unlike the 2010 free agency makeover that vaulted the Bulls from a playoff hopeful to the winningest record in the NBA.

