(CNN) — I remember when my dad told me he might be going to Afghanistan. It was spring 2002. I was 12, and we were in his two-door, black 1998 Ford Explorer driving to a Boy Scout meeting through the narrow back streets in our small town near Fort Bragg. He was close to finishing his Special Forces training and would soon be part of the 3rd Special Forces Group, where he would join an A-Team as a communications sergeant.