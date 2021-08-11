Cancel
Buying Cars

The Ford Maverick Already Has One of the Best Interiors

By Chase Bierenkoven
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Maverick has been in the news a lot recently. Frankly, the small truck has kicked off something of a renaissance in the small truck market, started earlier by the brand’s own Ranger truck. Hyundai followed suit with the Santa Cruz, but “Maverick” is the word on everyone’s lips. Moreover, the interior is no exception, and images show that Ford put a lot of effort into it. Then again, Ford has been doing that a lot lately.

CarsThe Car Connection

5 things to know about the 2022 Ford Maverick

The 2022 Ford Maverick small pickup truck made its first public appearance at the Chicago Auto Show last week. The Maverick appeared to confirm its bona fides as a small pickup truck, and not just a compact crossover with a bed or a puny pickup from the 1980s and ’90s.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick’s Low-Tech Infotainment Is a Blessing in Disguise

I’m sure it’s happened to you before. The incessant binging and bonging and beeping and booping of your devices has driven you insane. It takes forever to shut them off, and if you’re old enough, you think back to the days when this just wasn’t an issue. Whether intentionally or not, the Ford Maverick caters to this sense of being overwhelmed by new technology. Its infotainment system is… decidedly low-tech, at least in appearance if nothing else.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

A Look Back at the Original Ford Maverick

The new Ford Maverick is a light hybrid pickup truck, good on gas and surprisingly strong. But the original Ford Maverick that rolled off the production line in 1970 was completely different. Rather than a four-door truck, it was a two-door coupe (that would eventually evolve into a four-door sedan in 1971). Falling somewhere between Mustang, another name recently revived, and the Pinto, a name that’s likely gone for good, the Maverick was Ford’s attempt at a budget car with flare.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Already Messed Up With The New Mustang Mach 1

If you live in Australia and are among the first to order the new Ford Mustang Mach 1, you might be getting some cash back from the automaker. The Blue Oval has reportedly been offering about 700 of the pony cars to customers in the Land Down Under with a starting price of $83,365. Aussies gladly shelled out that kind of cash to grab a car Ford has been billing as the “most track-focused Mustang” it’s ever made, but there’s a big problem.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Want the Cheapest Ford Maverick? You Get a Basic Touchscreen

No Sync3 here, but you'll still have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's something special about a no-frills base model that just gets back to basics. Ford in particular has been killing it with entry-level variants of the Bronco, but most notably, the upcoming 2022 Ford Maverick, which has an affordable starting price and the right blend of technology. And our favorite, of course, steel wheels.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Cheap Hybrid Ford Maverick Won't Be Stocked at Dealerships: Report

Only the more expensive two-liter trucks will reportedly be available on dealer lots. Ford's $21,490 2022 Maverick is a good deal for a small pickup truck, even if it's light on equipment as a base model. An estimated 37 mpg combined doesn't hurt either, but as it turns out, there's a catch if you're looking for a cheap Maverick with the standard hybrid drivetrain; Ford isn't making an effort to have them on dealer lots.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Window Air Deflectors Spotted For First Time

The initial batch of 2022 Ford Maverick pickups are set to enter production at the Ford Hermosillo Assembly plant next month. Therefore, it isn’t too surprising to see early examples being tested with trailers hitched to them, as Ford Authority previously discussed. Another hot option is bound to be the 4-piece Window Air Deflector set, which will enable owners to keep their windows down even when it’s raining. And based on these latest shots, they’re going to look damn good while doing it, because the fitment on these babies is tighter than tight, if such a thing exists.
Carstecheblog.com

Ford Dystopia Supercar Looks to be Straight from Cyberpunk 2077, Draws Inspiration from GT90

The Ford GT90, which was unveiled at the 1995 Detroit Auto Show, was built as a secret project by a small engineering team over six months, sharing many components from the Jaguar XJ220. Why? Ford owned Jaguar at the time, so it made sense to develop a supercar based on the iconic XJ220. What if they developed an all-electric or hybrid successor to the GT90? It might look something like the Dystopia by industrial designer Antoine Crobe. Read more for a video and additional pictures.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Maverick Owner's Manual Reveals Every Detail About The Truck

The quick reference guide has some useful info, too. The 2022 Ford Maverick doesn't arrive on dealer lots until this fall, but the owner's manual is available now if you're curious to know every tiny bit of info about the little truck. A member of the Maverick Truck Club forum obtained the document after putting his upcoming pickup's VIN into the Ford Pass app. The person also found a shorter Quick Reference Guide.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T Fuel Economy Revealed Through Window Sticker

Window stickers for two Ford Mavericks have revealed that the compact pickup truck will be able to manage up to at least 30 mpg even without the assistance of a hybrid drivetrain. The Monroney stickers, first posted to the Maverick Truck Club forum, reveal the fuel economy ratings for a...
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Expected To Be Popular With Fleet Buyers, Says Exec

As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the 2022 Ford Maverick is garnering interest from quite a few existing Blue Oval sedan owners, in addition to those seeking a small, affordable pickup. But the Maverick wasn’t just designed to appeal to those types of customers – it will also be targeted toward fleet customers that are in need of a compact, fuel-efficient, and affordable truck, and Ford believes that the Maverick will attract a large number of those commercial customers.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Is Getting Noticed By Focus, Fusion Owners

When Ford announced that it would stop selling sedans in North America years ago, that decision was met with a lot of skepticism. Many wondered how the automaker would compensate for the loss of sedans, particularly affordable, entry-level models. The answer, as it turns out, is the 2022 Ford Maverick, which features a sub-$20k starting price and a very impressive estimated 40 city miles-per-gallon rating for the base hybrid model. Those numbers, it seems, have apparently caught the attention of current Ford sedan owners.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hybrid Ford Mavericks Could Be Hard To Find

The all-new Ford Maverick pre-order count continues to increase for numerous good reasons. Not only is Ford tapping into a segment that rivals (including Ford for several years) wrote off for as good as dead, but it's doing so with amazing packaging. The Maverick carries a starting price of just $19,995 for the 2.5-liter, four-cylinder hybrid. On top of that, it can deliver 40 mpg in the city. That's all highly desirable especially for those on a budget and don't intend to do serious off-roading.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has A New Raptor-Inspired Off-Roader Ready For America

Ford is definitely beefing up its Transit van lineup in the US. For starters, the all-electric Ford E-Transit is due to arrive in the near future and there's still the traditional Cargo and Passenger Wagon variants. But last year, Ford introduced a Transit unlike anything we've seen before. No other automaker has something quite like it.
Home & Gardenjust-auto.com

Interior design and technology – Ford Kuga

Five trim levels are available – Zetec, Titanium, ST‑Line, ST-Line X and top-drawer Vignale – all of which are offered with a range of hybrid powertrains. Once seated in the plush ST-Line X, the powered front seats and adjustable leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel means it doesn’t take long to find a comfortable driving position. Metallic touches on the curvy dash and door panels, alloy pedals and prominent red stitching on the seats and floor mats give the cabin a bespoke feel, reflecting the good-looking ST-Line full body styling kit with sporty red brake calipers.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.

