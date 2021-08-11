The Ford Maverick Already Has One of the Best Interiors

The initial batch of 2022 Ford Maverick pickups are set to enter production at the Ford Hermosillo Assembly plant next month. Therefore, it isn’t too surprising to see early examples being tested with trailers hitched to them, as Ford Authority previously discussed. Another hot option is bound to be the 4-piece Window Air Deflector set, which will enable owners to keep their windows down even when it’s raining. And based on these latest shots, they’re going to look damn good while doing it, because the fitment on these babies is tighter than tight, if such a thing exists.