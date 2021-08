The Hagfish Co-Founder And Current Rise Against Guitarist Busted Out Of Small-Town Living, And Now He’s In A Band The Descendents Are Opening For On Tour. Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair calls Austin home these days, but he spent most of his life in North Texas. Along with his brother Doni (who currently plays in the Toadies), the brothers Blair were still living near the Oklahoma border in Sherman when they started their beloved rock band Hagfish — a venture that would soon inspire them to move down to Dallas in the early 1990s.