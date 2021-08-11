Can we expect any record temperatures for Thursday?

It was another busy day where showers and storms developed in spots, while others remained dry and very warm. Like last evening, all storms will subside by sunset and overnight lows will hold in the 70s. Tomorrow, it doesn’t appear to be as active a day regarding storms, but it will be the hottest day, we’ve seen in a while. Afternoon temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper 90s and with high humidity, “feels-like” temperatures look to be around 105 degrees. As a result, the National Weather Service has in place an Excessive Heat Watch for the area. Friday and into Saturday as a cold front approaches, temperatures will remain hot with near advisory conditions, and the risk of severe thunderstorms will increase. Looking at the second half of the weekend and into next week, long-range forecast models are showing different solutions. The American model (GFS) has high pressure pushing Saturday’s front far enough south that we have a dry Sunday and Monday, however; most long-range models have the cold front dissipating over the area, which in turn will help to keep the thundershowers around. By Tuesday and beyond, eyes turn towards Tropical Storm Fred, and while it is unlikely to affect our region with tropical storm conditions, it could bring a more concentrated rainfall to the region by the middle of next week.