Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MPs call for security review of UK embassy contractors

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nhX8_0bOzUKXf00
Exterior view of the British embassy in Berlin, Germany (Michael Sohn/AP)

MPs are calling for a security review of UK embassy contractors following the arrest of a British embassy employee on suspicion of spying for Russia.

A 57-year-old British national – identified by authorities only as David S but named in reports as David Smith – was detained on Tuesday following a joint investigation by British and German authorities.

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office said the man is suspected of selling documents obtained during the course of his work to “a representative of a Russian intelligence service”.

A UK Government spokesman said the suspect had been “contracted to work for the Government”, but British officials would not comment on reports that the suspect was working as a security guard at the embassy.

The situation has prompted security concerns from MPs.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, the chairman of the all-party parliamentary Russia group, told the Daily Telegraph the British Government “must review the security of all contractors at UK embassies as a matter of urgency”.

He described the arrest as potentially “one of the most serious security breaches at a UK embassy for many years”.

The Telegraph reported Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, has also called on the Government to review the security of all contractors working at UK embassies, which he described as “standard protocol following such an incident”, adding the incident is a “disturbing throwback to the Cold War days”.

The man identified as David S – who was arrested in the city of Potsdam, to the south-west of Berlin – is being held under German law on suspicion of engaging in “intelligence agent activity”.

The Metropolitan Police said officers from the force’s Counter Terrorism Command – which investigates alleged breaches of the Official Secrets Act – are liaising with their German counterparts who have “primacy” for the investigation.

The PA news agency understands, however, that the British security services have considerable involvement in what is being described as an intelligence-led operation.

Following the man’s detention, searches were carried out at his home and at his workplace.

The German Foreign Ministry said it is taking the case “very seriously”.

Foreign minister Heiko Maas told reporters: “Spying on a close ally on German soil is absolutely unacceptable and we are in full solidarity with our British friends.

“We will be following the federal prosecutors’ further investigations very closely. And where that’s desired, necessary and possible, we will also support them.”

German prosecutors said the man had been working as a “local employee” at the embassy.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in ‘intelligence agent activity’

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of committing offences relating to being engaged in ‘intelligence agent activity’ (under German law).

“Primacy for the investigation remains with German authorities. Officers from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to liaise with German counterparts as the investigation continues.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “An individual who was contracted to work for the Government was arrested yesterday by the German authorities.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation.”

The arrest comes at a time of continuing tensions between the UK and Russia, which have been building for a number of years.

In June, a Royal Navy warship was buzzed by Russian fighter jets when it sailed through disputed waters off Crimea which was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine.

In 2018, Britain expelled 23 Russian intelligence officers following the poisoning attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, which persuaded allies to eject dozens of others.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Sergei Skripal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embassy#Embassies#Ukraine#Mps#British#German#Russian#Uk Government#The Daily Telegraph#The Metropolitan Police#Royal Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Russia may renew BBC journalist visa

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia could renew a visa for a BBC journalist to let her resume work in Moscow if British authorities give a visa to a Russian journalist, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday. Russia has refused to renew a visa for BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford in an effective...
U.K.Telegraph

Berlin spy claim raises security fears over private sector involvement in UK embassies

When the British Embassy in Berlin was opened by the Queen in 2000, it was hailed as the future of Foreign Office missions around the world. Not only was the design modernist, a classical façade ripped away to show purple inner workings, it was the first British embassy to be built under a PFI partnership that left private companies owning and running the building.
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Calls for security review after Briton arrested in Germany accused of spying for Russia

A man working at the British embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia.German prosecutors said a UK citizen accused of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service since last year while working at the embassy was detained on Tuesday in Potsdam following an investigation jointly headed by German and British authorities.Reports on Wednesday night named the man as David Smith, 57. Detectives have conducted a search of his home and office.Prosecutors said he was suspected of having spied for the Russian intelligence service since at least November. The arrest of Mr Smith prompted senior politicians on Wednesday...
EuropePosted by
Times Leader

Germany arrests alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has arrested a British citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Vast bulk' of evacuation of UK embassy staff, officials fr

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): Underlining that situation in Afghanistan has "deteriorated", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday apprised that there would be the "vast bulk" of the evacuation of UK embassy staff and officials from the war-torn country in the next few days. In a video message, Johnson...
WorldPosted by
AFP

UK vows not to turn back on Afghanistan despite embassy pullout

Britain will not abandon Afghanistan, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Friday, even as he confirmed the imminent withdrawal of most embassy staff in the face of a rapid Taliban onslaught. With the Islamists seizing control of more Afghan cities, Britain is deploying around 600 troops to help evacuate its roughly 3,000 nationals from the country, and Johnson said the "vast bulk" of remaining embassy staff in Kabul would return to the UK. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops, forcing NATO allies to follow suit, "leaves a very big problem on the ground" and handed momentum to the Taliban.
PoliticsLife Style Extra

UK PM poised to recall MPs with Afghanistan on the brink of collapse

(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to recall Parliament amid reports that Taliban fighters have entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital, Kabul. With the country on the brink of complete collapse, the lead elements of the British force sent to evacuate the remaining UK nationals were understood to be in the city amid fears it could fall within days or hours.
PoliticsTribTown.com

UK troops in Kabul; UK lawmakers recalled for crisis talks

LONDON — U.K. troops have arrived in Kabul to help evacuate any British citizens and employees who are from Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said Sunday, as British lawmakers were called back to Parliament from their summer break to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan. Authorities said Parliament will be recalled...
WorldPosted by
Times Leader

UK Parliament recalled to discuss Afghanistan crisis

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers were called back from their summer break to Parliament to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan, as U.K. troops arrived in Kabul to help evacuate the remaining Britons there. Authorities said Sunday that Parliament will be recalled for one day on Wednesday to debate the...
PoliticsWRAL

North Macedonia says it has expelled a Russian diplomat

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has expelled a Russian diplomat — the second this year — authorities confirmed on Tuesday, without offering any explanation for the decision. Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the Russian ambassador was summoned last week and informed of the decision concerning one of his senior...
WorldNew York Post

Security contractor reportedly says plan was to arrest Haitian president

A Miami-based security contractor suspected of training a group of mercenaries in the assassination plot of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse claimed he was working with a former local judge to help arrest the leader — and not kill him. Antonio Intriago, a Venezuelan who owns CTU Security in Doral, said...
WorldThe Conversation

Afghanistan: why a visibly distressed government minister had to admit that ‘some people won’t get back’

As he described the rapidly unfolding events in Afghanistan on British radio, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace fought back tears when he conceded that some Afghan local staff “won’t get back” before a full-scale evacuation is completed. He said that he felt a “really deep part of regret” that it would not be possible to extract all Afghans eligible to leave for the UK and expressed his strong sense of moral responsibility towards Afghan local staff who had supported the British mission.
Afghanistanbirminghamnews.net

First plane with UK citizens

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): The first plane to bring UK citizens and embassy employees back home from Afghanistan has landed in the country, the UK Ministry of Defence announced on Monday. "Last night the first flight of British Nationals and Embassy Staff arrived at RAF [Royal Air Force] Brize...
WorldWashington Examiner

After Afghanistan disaster, Taiwan must go nuclear

The images of Afghans chasing an American C-130 plane at the Kabul airport and some plummeting to their deaths will sear the memory of a generation. President Joe Biden chose defeat. He and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan signaled that the White House could turn its back on major non-NATO allies almost overnight. But they did more than that. When enemies moved to attack our allies, these officials preferred to blame the victims rather than reconsider the wisdom of their own policy choices. All U.S. allies should be aware: America does not have their back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy