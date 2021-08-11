Cancel
Dead & Company announces new tour protocols

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll ticket holders must adhere to new COVID guidelines. Dead & Company — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — has announced new COVID protocols for ticket holders on their upcoming tour. For the health and safety of all at Dead & Company concerts, ticket holders must provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law.

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

