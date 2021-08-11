Carjacking Victim Shocked That Teen Suspect Was Released To Guardian After 2 Hours

BOSTON (CBS) — A man is recovering at home after he was stabbed during an alleged road rage incident on Saturday. It happened just after 3 p.m. on West Roxbury Parkway near Centre Street. The victim’s sister told WBZ-TV that beyond the physical wounds, he is also mentally traumatized by the attack. The man is a father of three with a newborn on the way. According to State Police, a driver stabbed another driver in the chest and drove off. Police are still searching for the suspect. The victim left Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Sunday. His sister says the attack was also hard on their father, who was in the car and witnessed it. It’s unclear what led up to the violence. One person who lives near where it happened said he can’t imagine how someone can get that worked up over a stranger. “I haven’t really seen road rage. I’ve seen accidents, the aftermath of accidents. A lot of people may be run the light. There’s a lot of traffic that goes through.”