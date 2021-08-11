Cancel
Public Safety

Carjacking Victim Shocked That Teen Suspect Was Released To Guardian After 2 Hours

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman spoke only to CBS 2 earlier this week after she was carjacked in broad daylight outside her home in Bucktown. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reports, police tracked down the woman’s car with two people inside. But both were back on the street hours later – and we asked why.

chicago.cbslocal.com

