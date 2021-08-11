Cancel
Memphis, TN

Number of children with COVID at Le Bonheur triple in one week, hospital says

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
Memphis, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital reported the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than tripled in a week.

It’s causing many medical professionals to brace for the inevitable: More sick kids.

”Any kids that are over 12, please get vaccinated. Parents of those children, please get vaccinated,” said Nick Hysmith, Lebonheur Children’s HospitalInfectioius Disease Specialist.

Hysmith offered advice to parents to make sure their children don’t wind up in the hospital.

”Some of these kids are coming in requiring a small amount of oxygen, and some of them obviously on the more severe side are requiring ICU management,” said Hysmith.

Because of the contagiousness of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Dr. Hysmith said they have seen hospitalizations more than triple in the last week; from six COVID patients last Wednesday to 21 just one week later.

”Kids that have been admitted have usually been admitted for another reason. Having surgery, a broken leg, appendicitis or something like that. And just be found to have COVID,” said Hysmith.

But now Dr. Hysmith said kids are coming in with respiratory symptoms in need of treatment to keep their oxygen levels up.

”That’s definitely different from what we saw a year ago,” said Hysmith.

Other respiratory illnesses that normally appear during the fall are also contributing to this spike in hospitalizations.

Doctors insist the best way to protect your kid from getting sick is the vaccine and making sure children mask up in public.

