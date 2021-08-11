Will We Ever See Beard Hunter Again? Where 'Doom Patrol's' Strangest Metahuman for Hire Is Now

At long last, HBO Max has released fans' first good look at how Doom Patrol will follow up on its depressing AF Season 2 finale, and it looks like things are going to get magnificently trippy when Season 3 arrives this fall. The DC Comic outcasts are sure to fall through the rabbit hole in the aftermath of their confrontation with the deadly Candlemaker, and at some point during a trip to the past seen in the trailer above, viewers will get to enjoy the further magnificence in the form of Brendan Fraser's facial hair. But there's more to it than JUST that, of course.