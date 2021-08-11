Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Will We Ever See Beard Hunter Again? Where 'Doom Patrol's' Strangest Metahuman for Hire Is Now

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO Max's Doom Patrol is known for its strangeness, but it manages to reach some pretty wild levels sometimes. Throughout the first season of the DC Comics series, although Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk) was the main baddie, we also met the far worse Bureau of Normalcy, the ever-despicable Nazi scientist Heinrich Von Fuchs (Julian Richings), and a metahuman for hire who could track down someone by consuming their facial hair. Gross? Yes. Helpful? Kind of. Strange? You bet.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Richings
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Timothy Dalton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beard#Metahuman#Nazi#Doom Patrol#Hbo#The Doom Patrol#The Harley Quinn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Brendan Fraser's Facial Hair Is Just One Highlight In Doom Patrol's First Season 3 Trailer

At long last, HBO Max has released fans' first good look at how Doom Patrol will follow up on its depressing AF Season 2 finale, and it looks like things are going to get magnificently trippy when Season 3 arrives this fall. The DC Comic outcasts are sure to fall through the rabbit hole in the aftermath of their confrontation with the deadly Candlemaker, and at some point during a trip to the past seen in the trailer above, viewers will get to enjoy the further magnificence in the form of Brendan Fraser's facial hair. But there's more to it than JUST that, of course.
TV SeriesEW.com

Psychedelic Doom Patrol season 3 teaser previews the arrival of classic villains

Are you ready for more Doom Patrol? The first two seasons of the misfit superhero series (which began on the now-defunct DC Universe platform but has since moved over to HBO Max) were heavily inspired by writer Grant Morrison's psychedelic run on Doom Patrol comics in the '80s, but these DC characters have a longer lineage than that. The Doom Patrol team was originally created by Arnold Drake and Bob Haney back in 1963, and the psychedelic teaser for the upcoming season 3 of the TV adaptation looks like it will be reaching back to some classic characters.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser Goes Through the Looking Glass – /Film

It’s all but impossible to accurately capture just how gloriously weird Doom Patrol is to the uninitiated viewer, but this new footage sure seems like it comes as close as it can get to accomplishing that task. The HBO Max DC series has just released a first look at the upcoming season 3 and it’s, well, take a look for yourself. “We’re all the way through the looking glass now” are the final words spoken in the teaser trailer and that just about sums it up. You’ll find the Doom Patrol season 3 trailer below.
TV Seriescinelinx.com

Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Released

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for season three of the Max Original DOOM PATROL. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max. DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Doom Patrol Season 3 Teases The Weirdest Outing Yet

The world’s weirdest superheroes are back for their third run of adventures – and it might just be their strangest season yet. At least, that’s the vibe we get from this first look teaser trailer for Doom Patrol season 3, which premieres on HBO Max next month. The streaming platform debuted this preview of the return of the one-of-a-kind Emmy-nominated series this Monday afternoon. Check it out via the player above.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

First Look at Doom Patrol Season 3!

HBO Max has released a first look teaser for season three of the Max Original Doom Patrol. You can watch the teaser trailer for the third season using the player below!. The first three episodes of season three will debut Thursday, September 23, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Doom Patrol Announces Season 3 Premiere Date in Trippy Teaser Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think a lot of comic book fans have long overlooked the fact that DC's Doom Patrol exists which is a complete shame considering it's one of the best series they've come up with in recent memory. Released in 2019 and originally airing on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service, the show which stars Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, and more isn't showing signs of slowing down. In fact, a third season is coming our way (unsurprising considering Season 2 ended with a massive cliffhanger) and now, we finally know when it'll arrive.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Here’s Official Teaser For DOOM PATROL Season 3

HBO Max has released this first look teaser for season three of the Max Original DOOM PATROL. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max. DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved...
MoviesComicBook

DC's Doom Patrol Trolls Marvel Studios Movies

Fresh off their season three trailer premiere earlier this week, HBO Max's Doom Patrol is firing shots at the competition with a tweet that has drawn the ire of Marvel fans. Today marked the premiere of Marvel Studios new animated series What If...? on Disney+, positing game-changing questions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that change the course of history for fans of the films. Doom Patrol couldn't let the opportunity go unpassed though, tweeting out "#WhatIf y'all could make movies that weren't campy?" adding on the thinking face emoji at the end. As expected, this tweet has sparked some contentious replies.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser Tackles Life, Death & Piffle Paffle

If you've been going through Doom Patrol withdrawal, then HBO Max has some pretty good news for you. Starting Thursday, September 23, Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), will be heading back to streaming screens with their first three episodes (with future episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays). But as you're about to see from the following teaser, there are matters of Life, Death, and Piffle Paffle to deal with following the fallout from last season. And apparently, some of those matters involve the Sisterhood of Dada and… Monsieur Mallah and the Brain?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Doom Patrol's Season 3 Teaser Is Quite Possibly the Strangest Thing We've Seen All Year — Get Premiere Date

HBO Max has released a teaser for Season 3 of Doom Patrol, and… y’all have fun now making heads or tails of it! Premiering Thursday, Sept. 23 (with the first three episodes, followed by weekly releases), Season 3 opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker, which leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol then finds themselves at a difficult crossroads, with each member struggling to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (played by Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine...
TV SeriesDecider

‘DC’s Stargirl’: Ysa Penarejo Was “Shocked and Speechless” to Nab Her Green Lantern Role

On last week’s (August 10) Season 2 premiere of The CW’s DC’s Stargirl, we met one of the few top-tier DC Comics characters that hasn’t recently shown up in live action in any major way: Green Lantern. Or at least, we met Green Lantern’s daughter, played by actress Ysa Penarejo. And it turns out when she auditioned for the role, Penarejo had no idea what it was really for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy