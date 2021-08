Russian investigators found a "golden" toilet while conducting searches on the homes of police officers accused of accepting bribes.Colonel Alexei Safonov, head of traffic police, was arrested along with six others following a raid by the Investigative Committee of Russia in the southern region of Stavropol.Authorities released footage of an extravagant home, which featured ornate decorations and other luxuries in sprawling rooms.According to Russian media, the mansion belongs to Mr Safonov.A statement released by the ICR said the suspected gang members issued fake permits to bribe businesses.The permits allegedly allowed lorry drivers to ignore regional laws and pass through police...