ARTNOIR and the Meatpacking District to Launch Black Cultural Festival
ARTNOIR will celebrate Black culture, art, and commerce with From a Place, of a Place—a months-long series presented with the Meatpacking Business Improvement District. Kicking off this week, the five-part program will highlight the energy and spirit of the neighborhood through various mediums of expression, including art installations, live performances, and community activities. ARTNOIR—a female-majority and minority-owned collective—announced the artist lineup and forthcoming programs at the end of July. The first part of the series will be a two-part exhibition and residency at The Meeting Point gallery, where 10 NYC-based artists will showcase their work.www.complex.com
