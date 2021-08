Ahead of the FX premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story next month, Monica Lewinsky is getting candid about her “greatest regret” in life. The anti-bullying activist took part in a question and answer feature for Vanity Fair, delving deeper amid the series’ premiere this September, centering around her affair with President Bill Clinton in the ‘90s. In the Proust questionnaire, the 48-year-old admits her “greatest regret” is how “some of [her] choices have caused others suffering.”