Shiloh, IL

Metro East woman counting her blessings as she turns 103

CNN
 6 days ago

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman is counting her blessings - 103 years worth of blessings.

One Metro East woman was around for the Spanish Flu. Exactly 102 years ago.

News 4's Steve Harris told us the story when she turned 102 last year. When asked what she wanted for her 103rd birthday, Ruthie Mae said she wanted to be on the news again.

"I don't feel no older but I can't see as good. But I feel great," Ruthie Mae said.

Born and raised in Mississippi, she now lives with her sister in Shiloh, Illinois. Watch the above video for the celebration!

