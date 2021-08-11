Sioux City students 12 and up offered cash incentive to get vaccinated

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) — A press conference encouraging youth vaccination was held Wednesday at the Sioux City Museum plaza. A representative from the Waitt family’s Kind World Foundation announced a special donation of $10,000 provided as an incentive for Sioux City kids 12 and over who get vaccinated. If a child is able to get parental approval and show they’ve been fully vaccinated between July 30 and the end of September, they will be entered into a chance to win one of fifty $200 gift cards.