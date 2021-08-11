Cybersecurity Strategies with CyberClan's Larry Whiteside Jr.

Event to provide CISOs, other C-level stakeholders with unique insight on navigating companies through today’s cybersecurity challenges. The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today released the agenda for its upcoming CxO Trust Summit on Sept. 14. Held in conjunction with CSA’s SECtemberSM (Bellevue, Wash., Sept. 13-17), the complimentary event is being offered exclusively to C-suite stakeholders in support of the CxO Trust initiative. Among the day’s highlights will be a panel discussion on the challenges of digital transformation and a unique opportunity to take part in an intensive three-phase attack scenario.
