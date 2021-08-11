County clinic going back to appointments only

GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will go back to requiring appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at its agency-run clinic in High Point, though walk-ins will remain available at community clinics and other locations such as pharmacies.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health will require appointments starting at 8 a.m. Friday at its clinic at 501 E. Green Drive.

“Due to an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and to ensure that patients can remain safe and socially distanced inside the clinics, walk-in visits will no longer be accepted,” the division said in a news release.

Appointments may be scheduled by phone at (336) 641-7944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

A list of community clinics still taking walk-ins is available online at guilfordvaccination.com. A list of local pharmacies, stores and health care facilities taking walk-ins or appointments are available by ZIP code at the website www.vaccines.gov.