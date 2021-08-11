Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford County, NC

County clinic going back to appointments only

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will go back to requiring appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at its agency-run clinic in High Point, though walk-ins will remain available at community clinics and other locations such as pharmacies.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health will require appointments starting at 8 a.m. Friday at its clinic at 501 E. Green Drive.

“Due to an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and to ensure that patients can remain safe and socially distanced inside the clinics, walk-in visits will no longer be accepted,” the division said in a news release.

Appointments may be scheduled by phone at (336) 641-7944 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

A list of community clinics still taking walk-ins is available online at guilfordvaccination.com. A list of local pharmacies, stores and health care facilities taking walk-ins or appointments are available by ZIP code at the website www.vaccines.gov.

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
205
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Health
Guilford County, NC
Health
County
Guilford County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinics#Guilfordvaccination Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

City business draws national complaints

HIGH POINT — Businesses making specialized decorative prints and tumbler glasses that have operated out of a building in west High Point have generated consumer complaints from across the nation, the Better Business Bureau reports. Consumers say they have ordered products online from businesses operating under the names Canvas Zone,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy