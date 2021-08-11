The robots have landed
The New Mexico State University main campus has been swarmed by robots – the cute, fast and efficient kind delivering hot and delicious meals. The Kiwibot food delivery service is launching at NMSU just before the fall semester starts, giving students moving into campus dorms a quick option to get fresh meals from Sodexo-serviced locations on campus. Meals are ordered through the Sodexo Bite+ app and paid for as part of a meal plan subscription or a la carte.www.lascrucesbulletin.com
