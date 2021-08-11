Sonic & Tales Are Coming To Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is getting a pair of special guests added to the game as Sonic The Hedgehog and Tails join the roster. Its a fun little crossover as SEGA is continuing with their celebrations of the Sonic The Hedgehog 30th Anniversary by adding two of their iconic characters into the game for a bit of a guest spot. Both of them will be able to roll around in their own little plastic balls and take part in the game much like the rest of the monkeys do, however, it doesn't look like you'll be getting any special speeds to abilities out of it. Here's a little more info on the crossover.