Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

If You Think Your Kids Are Eating Mostly Junk Food, A New Study Finds You're Right

By Xcaret Nuñez
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kids and teens in the U.S. get the majority of their calories from ultra-processed foods like frozen pizza, microwavable meals, chips and cookies, a new study has found. Two-thirds — or 67% — of calories consumed by children and adolescents in 2018 came from ultra-processed foods, a jump from 61% in 1999, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the medical journal JAMA. The research, which analyzed the diets of 33,795 youths ages 2 to 19 across the U.S., noted the "overall poorer nutrient profile" of the ultra-processed foods.

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

WFAE

WFAE

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Cohort Study#Processed Foods#On Children#Jama#Tufts University#Non Hispanic#Mexican American#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Oranges, New Study Says

Sure, eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your health and wellbeing. Yet according to the latest research from the American Academy of Neurology, adding even a small serving of an orange (or green, yellow, or blue) food in your diet each day may help keep your brain young.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Cashews, Says Science

When you're looking for a crunchy snack, cashews almost always serve as a great option. Cashews are native to South America and the Caribbean, but can be enjoyed throughout the world as a healthy snack. Not only does eating cashews help with hunger pangs, but they can also help improve your health.
NutritionWebMD

Ever Heard of Lignans? Eat Them and Your Heart Will Thank You

Aug. 9, 2021 -- A new study finds a link between eating plant-based foods rich in certain nutrients and a lower risk of heart disease. The study, which observed more than 200,000 men and women over 30 years, shows that those who regularly ate more plant-based foods rich in what are known as lignans had a much lower risk of developing coronary heart disease than those who did not.
Nutritionhealththoroughfare.com

What Should You Eat If You Have Prediabetes – Best Foods Revealed

Prediabetes is a common condition defined by having blood sugar levels that are higher than normal but not that bad to be diagnosed with diabetes. Most people struggle with what food they should eat or avoid or if a tough diet plan is really needed. In fact, things are easier than some can imagine.
FitnessMedicalXpress

Study shows food choices at an 'all-you-can-eat' buffet tied to likelihood for weight gain

A new study from the University of Kansas in the journal Appetite examines people's choices when confronted with an all-you-can-eat buffet. It turns out that the food we choose to heap on our plates might predict our chances of having higher weight gain or obesity. The researchers focused on foods defined as "hyperpalatable"—dividing this category into carbohydrate and sodium (CSOD) foods or fat and sodium (FSOD) foods—and compared them with high-energy dense and ultra-processed foods.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Eating Habits for Inflammation, Says Science

There seems to be a bit of a love/hate relationship with inflammation. At its core, inflammation is a necessary part of our body's natural responses. When our bodies have an injury, it uses inflammation as a way to communicate the problem to our immune system. Although we need certain levels...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Huge Study Finds Our Metabolism Changes With Age, But It's Not When You Think

We know that metabolism – the rate that we burn calories to keep our bodies running – changes as we age, but little is really known about the timeline of these changes. Now, a new study looking at metabolism across the generations has come up with some rather surprising findings. The researchers were able to pull in a huge amount of data from 6,421 people across 29 countries and with an age range of 8 days old to 95 years old. By using isotopes placed in drinking water and then tracked through urine, researchers worked out a daily energy expenditure figure for...
HealthPosted by
Mashed

New Study Reveals Eating These Foods Daily May Help With Memory Loss

Turns out there is truth to the idea of brain foods. According to findings published in a new American Academy of Neurology study, incorporating certain foods into an eating plan may help offset cognitive issues like memory loss as we age. In particular, foods that are helpful are those high in flavonoids, a type of naturally-occurring compound found in plants that also offer antioxidants. The long-range study, that followed the eating habits of nearly 50,000 women with an average age of 48 and nearly 28,000 men around age 51 over the course of 20 years, found that, "at least half a serving per day of foods high in flavonoids like strawberries, oranges, peppers, and apples may have a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline."
Nutritionphillyvoice.com

Ultra-processed foods now make up nearly 70% of children's calories

It's well known that processed foods are not as healthy as eating whole foods, like fresh fruits and vegetables. But in today's society, it is difficult to completely avoid processed foods. U.S. children and teenagers are consuming too many calories from ultra-processed foods, a study published Tuesday in JAMA warns....
HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

US Kids Are Eating More Ultra-Processed Food Than Ever Before, Startling Data Reveals

Ultra-processed foods now make up more than two-thirds of the calories consumed in the diets of young people in the US, a startling new study reveals – and researchers are warning that convenience could be taking priority over health when it comes to food choices. These types of processed foodstuffs accounted for 61 percent of total caloric intake in 1999, the analysis found, and jumped to 67 percent by 2018. That's based on surveys of 33,795 children and teenagers aged between 2 and 19. The biggest jump – from 2.2 percent to 11.2 percent of calories – came from ready-to-eat or ready-to-heat...
NutritionIFLScience

American Kids Get Two-Thirds Of Their Calories From Ultraprocessed Foods, Study Reveals

In 2018, ultraprocessed foods contributed an alarming 67 percent of the total caloric intake of young people in the US, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Given that the consumption of highly processed foods has been linked to obesity, diabetes and other health issues, the study authors say their findings provide cause for consternation and are calling for greater nutritional guidance.
Nutritionnewhope.com

[email protected]: Turns out kids are eating mostly junk food | Link between gut health and age reversal

If you think your kids are eating mostly junk food, a new study finds you're right. A new study reveals that two-thirds—or 67%—of calories consumed by children and adolescents in 2018 came from ultra-processed foods, a jump from 61% in 1999 "This is particularly worrisome for children and adolescents because they are at a critical life stage to form dietary habits that can persist into adulthood," Fang Fang Zhang, the study's senior author and a nutrition and cancer epidemiologist at Tufts University's Friedman School of Nutrition Science and policy told NPR. "A diet high in ultra-processed foods may negatively influence children's dietary quality and contribute to adverse health outcomes in the long term."
NutritionWichita Eagle

Eating these foods might protect against cognitive decline, study finds

An apple a day keeps the doctor away but recent research suggests it might also lower your risk for cognitive decline. Researchers found that people who had a diet high in flavonoids, natural substances in plants that give them their colors, might have a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline compared to people with a diet low in flavonoids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy