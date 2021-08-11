Cancel
'Power' Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Power” universe creator-showrunner, writer and producer Courtney A. Kemp has entered a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix. Through the overall deal, she will develop new projects via her production banner End of Episode. End of Episode’s development and support teams, as well as president Chris Selak, will join in the move to Netflix. Selak will continue in her role and lead the company alongside Kemp.

