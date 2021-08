The last time I was forced to think about the cursed nexus of "Rudy Giuliani" and "major motion pictures," it was when the former New York City mayor turned deranged fartist and presidential errand boy was filmed maybe-kinda-sorta sticking his hand down his pants in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. As it turns out, Rudy's cinematic vision extended far beyond a brief — if inadvertent — stint in a Sacha Baron Cohen comedy. In fact, he evidently fancied himself something of an auteur. And much like most things Giuliani touches these days, his abortive foray into filmmaking has reportedly netted him a big fat bunch of legal trouble.