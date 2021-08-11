Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Gloucester County in southern New Jersey West central Burlington County in southern New Jersey Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 711 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ambler to near Arden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Also, these storms have a history of producing wind damage in Chester County. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington, West Chester, Gloucester City, Bensalem, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Westtown, Woodbury and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 3. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 310 and 354. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 34. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 31. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH