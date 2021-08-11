Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Camden; Gloucester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Gloucester County in southern New Jersey West central Burlington County in southern New Jersey Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Eastern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania Delaware County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 711 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ambler to near Arden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Also, these storms have a history of producing wind damage in Chester County. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington, West Chester, Gloucester City, Bensalem, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Glassboro, Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Bellmawr, Yeadon, Westtown, Woodbury and Pitman. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 2 and 3. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 310 and 354. Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 34. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 16 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 31. Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Woodbury, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
City
Glassboro, NJ
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
City
Pitman, NJ
City
West Deptford, NJ
City
Gloucester City, NJ
City
Bellmawr, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern New Jersey#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Interstate 95#Interstate 76
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy