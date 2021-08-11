Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks; Lehigh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN LEHIGH...NORTHERN MONTGOMERY AND WEST CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES At 701 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Souderton, or 21 miles southeast of Allentown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Lansdale, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Souderton, Bedminster, Chalfont, Hatfield, East Greenville, Dublin, Schwenksville, Green Lane, Fricks, Spring Mount, Geryville, Pipersville, Gardenville, Gilbertsville, Skippack and Telford. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 27 and 46. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH