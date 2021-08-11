Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Chester; Delaware; Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...CHESTER AND WESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of part of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of this original warning where severe thunderstorms continue. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern Delaware...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania.