Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Chester; Delaware; Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...CHESTER AND WESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of part of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of this original warning where severe thunderstorms continue. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for northern Delaware...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Chester County, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Chester, PA
County
Berks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Southeastern Pennsylvania#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

(CNN) — New Zealand's first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant -- and genome sequencing shows that it's linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy