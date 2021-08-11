Cancel
Nutrition

If You Think Your Kids Are Eating Mostly Junk Food, A New Study Finds You're Right

By Xcaret Nuñez
kasu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids and teens in the U.S. get the majority of their calories from ultra-processed foods like frozen pizza, microwavable meals, chips and cookies, a new study has found. Two-thirds — or 67% — of calories consumed by children and adolescents in 2018 came from ultra-processed foods, a jump from 61% in 1999, according to a peer-reviewed study published in the medical journal JAMA. The research, which analyzed the diets of 33,795 youths age 2 to 19 across the U.S., noted the "overall poorer nutrient profile" of the ultra-processed foods.

