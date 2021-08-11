Cancel
Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Western Alachua by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gilchrist; Western Alachua A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Gilchrist and west central Alachua Counties through 745 PM EDT At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of High Springs, or 10 miles northeast of Trenton, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds near 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Trenton and Newberry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler Radar#Western Alachua
