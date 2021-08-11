Cancel
Sullivan County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Sullivan, Washington by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sullivan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sullivan and northeastern Washington Counties through 730 PM EDT At 707 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gray, or near Kingsport, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Gray, Oak Grove, Colonial Heights, Spurgeon, Sullivan Gardens, Rocky Mount State Park, Warriors Path State Park and Tri-City Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

