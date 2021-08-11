Severe Weather Statement issued for Montmorency, Oscoda by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montmorency; Oscoda THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTMORENCY AND NORTHEASTERN OSCODA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern Michigan.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0