Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m54QV_0bOzO6ue00
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, shown Aug. 4, will meet with doctors Thursday to evaluate the hip ailment. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip injury, manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts told reporters Wednesday that Betts will fly back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia and meet with doctors Thursday to evaluate the hip ailment.

"We're going to have some more experts chime in to try to figure this thing out," Roberts said. "... Nothing has changed. Obviously he's disappointed and frustrated.

"We'll keep digging in on this, and with some rest, hopefully he responds well."

Betts was forced to exit Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday, then sat out Sunday's matchup because of the injury.

The 28-year-old Betts also was a late scratch from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The hip injury has hampered Betts for most of the second half of the 2021 MLB season, already having spent 10 days on the IL in late July. Roberts said the issue makes it difficult for Betts "to navigate and to move around."

Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, has a .277 batting average with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs over 87 games for the Dodgers this season. In 2020, he signed a 12-year, $365 million contract with Los Angeles through 2032.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers reinstated relief pitcher Edwin Uceta from the injured list.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
164K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#The Philadelphia Phillies#Il#American League Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Signing 4-Time All-Star Pitcher

The MLB trade deadline this year turned out to be an arms race in the NL West. With the Los Angeles Dodgers losing ground to the San Francisco Giants, they’re bringing in an All-Star arm for some added help. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Dodgers are “closing in”...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: May not return as starter

Kershaw (forearm) may not have time to build up to a starter's workload before the end of the regular season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. "I think that will be kind of contingent on where the ramp-up goes," manager Dave Roberts said. "I don't want to say, 'No.' That's the goal. But if it comes to be a two-, three-inning monster out of the 'pen, then that's what it will be."
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Cole Hamels’ LA career ends with whimper after sudden setback

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to watch their starting pitchers drop like flies over the last few weeks, so the decision to add a veteran with playoff and championship experience in Cole Hamels to the back end of the rotation made a ton of sense despite the 37-year-old not having pitched a single MLB inning this season.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Tests show bone spur for Dodgers OF Mookie Betts

Additional tests on the injured right hip of Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts revealed a bone spur that the club will try to manage through the remainder of the season. Betts is currently on the injured list for the second time over the last month because of hip...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers: The key role Albert Pujols is playing in 2021

When the Los Angeles Dodgers inked Albert Pujols to a deal in mid-May shortly after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, some wondered exactly what the 41-year-old Pujols still had left in the tank. As it turns out, he has enough to help the Dodgers with a key piece of their offense.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Darien Núñez Reinstated, Zach McKinstry Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Darien Núñez off the injured list and optioned Zach McKinstry to Triple-A Oklahoma City minutes before first pitch of the series finale against the New York Mets. Núñez was put on the IL on Aug. 7 without a designation, and manager Dave Roberts recently said...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Returns to right field

Betts is starting in right field Friday after playing the previous three games at second base, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Manager Dave Roberts has opted to use Betts at the keystone to limit the strain on his injured hip, so his return to the outfield Friday is certainly an encouraging sign that the issue is subsiding. With multiple Dodgers having position flexibility, it's possible Betts sees more time at second base in the future. That being said, he's set to resume serving as the primary right fielder Friday.
MLBESPN

All Betts off: Dodgers place Betts on IL with sore hip

PHILADELPHIA --  Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip. Betts left Fridays game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Exits with right hip discomfort

Betts was removed from Friday's game against the Angels in the top of the seventh inning due to right hip discomfort. Betts appeared to be in some pain after he crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning Friday, but he was initially able to remain in the contest. However, the right fielder was ultimately removed from the game as part of a double switch in the top of the seventh. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Betts spent time on the injured list with a hip injury in late July. Prior to his departure, the 28-year-old had gone 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers must keep AJ Pollock following 2021 surge

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t going to get to keep every talented piece they have beyond the 2021 season. Corey Seager will demand a big-money extension. The essential Chris Taylor is going to get paid, too, and the Dodgers probably can’t let any other MLB team dole out that check. Having too many good players is never a problem, but having too many good players all commanding starting salaries without enough spots might turn into a pride issue.
MLBSacramento Bee

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Monday. The Dodgers are 36-20 in home games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy